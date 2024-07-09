Army fires at Pakistani drone in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: Alert soldiers fired at a Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.

The incident happened on Monday evening. Officials said that the drone hovered over the Indian territory before it was forced to withdraw back.

“Army soldiers guarding the LoC picked up the movement of a Pakistani drone at a height of over 1,000 metres at around 9.15 p.m. yesterday and fired five rounds at it forcing it to withdraw back. After over half an hour, a Pakistani drone was again spotted entering Indian territory and two more rounds were fired at it following which it also withdrew back,” said officials.

“Army launched a search operation in the forward villages with the first light today to ensure that there was no dropping of weapons or narcotics by the drones,” the officials added.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have already announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh to anyone giving information that would lead to the recovery of weapons and narcotics dropped through drones in the Indian territory.