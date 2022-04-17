As India resumes int’l travel, Dubai-Mumbai rated world’s 5th busiest route

Abu Dhabi: Dubai to Mumbai air route has been rated the world’s fifth busiest air route in April 2022, after India opened its doors to all international flights on March 27, two years after they were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The capacity of flights scheduled between Dubai and Mumbai, in April 2022, is more than 218,000 seats, according to a global travel data provider OAG.

The Dubai to Delhi air route is the ninth busiest route in the world with 179,000 seats.

Aviation industry analyst Ashwini Phadnis said, “This is natural given the huge number of flights that Emirates airline and flydubai have to and from India with onward connections, which gives Indians an opportunity to travel after facing restrictions the last two years,” OAG reported.

The Cairo to Jeddah route is at the top of the April rankings released by the aviation consultancy OAG with 334,157 seats. And followed closely by London Heathrow to New York’s JFK with 273,596 seats.

The Dubai to Riyadh services, which had been the world’s busiest for March, dropped to the seventh spot.

Here are the top ten busiest international airline routes

Route name Seats Cairo to Jeddah 334,157 London Heathrow to New York JFK 273,596 Dubai to Jeddah 241,984 Dubai to London Heathrow 225,120 Dubai to Mumbai 218,050 Kuala Lumpur to Singapore Changi 212,430 Dubai to Riyadh 185,894 Dublin to London Heathrow 179,588 Delhi to Dubai 179,346 Orlando to San Juan 178,740

The monthly rankings were calculated by aviation consultancy OAG with the largest volume of scheduled airline seats in the current calendar month. Data is for flights in both directions, on each route, and is sourced from OAG Schedules Analyzer, in the first week of each month.

Since India has fully resumed international flights, Emirates alone has increased its capacity on the route to 170 flights a week between Dubai and nine Indian cities from April 1. Low-cost airline flydubai operates around 30 weekly flights between India and the United Arab Emirates.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, has also launched new services to Chennai and Jaipur. India’s Go First, formerly Go Air, will operate daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai, Kannur and Delhi in response to the “increasing demand for these routes”.