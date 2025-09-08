Asaduddin Owaisi calls out UP police for ‘selective’ action against minorities

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, on Monday, September 8 called out the Uttar Pradesh police for its “selective” action against Muslims.

Owaisi took to X and said that the UP police’s strictness is only visible against Muslims. For the mere “crime” of straying from the route of a procession. He questioned the police for not acting against Kanwar Yatris, who targeted Muslim businesses in Kanpur during the Kanwar Yatra in April 2025.

The Hyderabad MP further questioned, “Why wasn’t such a video made then?”. He further said that the Allahabad High Court also ordered the Lucknow district administration to remove the hoardings of those individuals from whom the administration had issued recovery notices. The court had stated that such actions violate the fundamental right to privacy.

यूपी पुलिस की सख़्ती सिर्फ़ मुसलमान नौजवानों के ख़िलाफ़ दिखाई देती है। सिर्फ़ जुलूस के रास्ते से भटकने के “जुर्म” में इन लड़कों की तस्वीरें और वीडियो बनाकर इन्हें ज़लील किया जा रहा है। अप्रैल में कानपुर के एक समुदाय के जुलूस के दौरान मुसलमानों की दुकानों को निशाना बनाया गया था।… https://t.co/HubhSqZcDn — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 8, 2025

The AIMIM president reacted to a video shared by UP’s Firozabad police. The video was titled “Video: The arrested accused”. The video shared on Firozabad police’s X handle shows several Muslim men de-boarding the police vehicle at a police station.

In July, the UP government made it mandatory for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display QR code stickers. As per the all shops along the 540 km Kanwar Yatra route, from Meerut to Muzaffarnagar, must display the QR code stickers to show the menus.

All eateries were asked to link the QR Code to the Food Safety CONNECT App. The mobile application is developed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), designed to enable consumers to report food safety concerns, track complaints, and verify FSSAI licenses.

According to government officials, this initiative would help ensure hygiene, food safety-related information, transparency, and accountability for the estimated four crore Kanwar Yatra pilgrims.

The government order mirrored last year’s directive mandating restaurants, fruit shops, roadside dhabas and hotel owners to display their names in front of the shops to indicate if they were Hindus or Muslims.

The order, issued by the UP and Uttarakhand governments, drew sharp criticism from all sections of society, with many calling it blatant discrimination and a move to fuel communal tensions amongst communities.