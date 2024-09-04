Asaduddin Owaisi condemns communal violence in Telangana’s Asifabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, September 4 condemned the violence in the Asifabad district of Telangana.

Communal tension erupted in Jainoor mandal of Asifabad district after a mob of nearly 2000 people started attacking the properties of Muslims. The violence was reportedly triggered following the sexual assault of a tribal woman by an auto driver.

Upon receiving information, local police arrived at the scene but due to the large number of people involved in the attacks, it was difficult for them to prevent the violence.

Asaduddin Owaisi spoke with the Telangana director general of Police (DGP) Dr Jitendra regarding recent violence.

I have spoken to @TelanganaDGP regarding incidents of communal disturbances in Jainoor ,Asifabad District ,the @TelanganaDGP assured me that it is being monitored &additional forces are being send and action will be taken against people who take law in their hands — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 4, 2024

Communal tensions flared in Jainoor mandal, Asifabad, when a 2000-strong mob attacked Muslim-owned properties following the sexual assault of a tribal woman by a Muslim auto rickshaw driver. Despite a bandh protest and initial police inaction, reinforcements were called in to… pic.twitter.com/xqhRncZU1P — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 4, 2024

Asaduddin Owaisi has been an active voice over violence against minorities in the country. Recently, he condemned the attack on an elderly Muslim man in Maharashtra. Owaisi’s remarks highlight growing concerns about violence and discrimination against minority communities in the region.

Expressing concern over the issue, Asaduddin Owaisi took to X and said, “These people can only target the weak. The Sanghis come in a pack and are emboldened since the BJP covertly supports them. In Haryana, the gaw rakshaks killed Sabir and wounded Aseer. Two persons who are not even 18 years old have been arrested in Sabir’s murder case. The Haryana CM said no one can stop the terror unleashed by the gau rakshaks.”

The Hyderabad MP questioned the purpose of the government if it fails to ensure people’s safety. He remarked. “If the Haryana government would have arrested the accused in Junaid and Nasir’s murder, maybe then the mob wouldn’t have killed Sabir,” the MP remarked.