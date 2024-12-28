Asaduddin Owaisi slams UP govt over police outpost outside Sambhal masjid

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, December 28, sharply criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over its decision to set up a new police outpost outside the Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

Taking a dig at the Yogi Adityanath government, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged the administration has money to build liquor bars and police outposts but ignores schools and hospitals.

Owaisi further alleged that the least number of government facilities provided in UP are in Muslim neighbourhoods and areas.

‘Satyavrat Police Chowki’

On Friday, the UP government performed a ‘groundbreaking’ ceremony in front of Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid for a police outpost named “Satyavrat Police Chowki.”

According to the officials, the name reflects the ‘ancient identity’ of Sambhal as “Satyavrat Nagar” during Satyug, a period based on Hindu mythology.

Earlier, a survey of the area was conducted. Construction will begin soon at the site near the Sambhal Shahi Jama masjid located in the Kot Garvi neighbourhood of the city, according to the UP government.

“Measurements for the new outpost have been completed,” additional superintendent of police Shrish Chandra said.

Sambhal violence

Four people were killed and several others, including security personnel, were injured in violence that broke out in the Kot Garvi area on November 24 when locals clashed with police during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid over a petition that claimed a Harihar temple once existed at the site.

A survey was conducted at the masjid after a Hindu Supreme Court lawyer claimed that it was originally a temple which was demolished to build a mosque.

The court directive was issued despite the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which aims to preserve the religious character of places of worship as they were on August 15, 1947.

As days passed by, objections were raised to the survey carried out by the court commissioner. On November 24, residents opposed a team of land surveyors from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) who were sent to the Shahi Jama Masjid following a court order to investigate claims that a Hindu temple existed beneath the mosque.

On December 10, a large-scale protest erupted which eventually turned violent as clashes broke out between demonstrators and security forces leading to the death of five Muslim youths who were allegedly gunned down by the UP police.