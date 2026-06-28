Assaduddin Owaisi fills SIR enumeration form in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Itehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, June 28, filled the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration form for himself and his family.

He urged the people to fill out the forms for themselves and their families and to ensure that they are submitted to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

In a post on X, the Hyderabad Member of Parliament said, “If any kind of issue arises while filling out the Form, then contact the AIMIM officials of your area or visit the Darussalam office to seek assistance. InshaAllah, every possible help will be provided to you.”

Aaj Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ke tahat apna aur apne pariwar ke afraad ka Enumeration Form bhara.



Aap tamaam se bhi guzarish hai ke apna aur apne pariwar ke afraad ka Enumeration Form bharein aur BLO ke paas zaroor jama karein.



Agar Form bharne mein kisi bhi qisam ka… pic.twitter.com/58l7yQxOZU — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 28, 2026

SIR in Telangana

The Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in Telangana commenced on June 25 and will conclude on July 24. So far, 10,275,000 enumeration forms were distributed during the door-to-door survey between June 25 and June 27, covering 30 per cent of Telangana.

Telangana is part of SIR Phase-III, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced in May this year.

Also Read SIR in Telangana: Over 1 crore forms distributed in three days

On the first day, nine lakh enumeration forms were distributed across the state. Siasat.com had reported that nearly 40 per cent of Hyderabad voters could face SIR notices over anomalies.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will verify, update and clean up voter lists, one household at a time.

Each officer has been assigned roughly 800 to 1,000 electors and will visit households multiple times, expect three to four visits, to distribute partially pre-filled enumeration forms and collect them once filled. The forms carry each voter’s details, address and photograph.

A BLO will hand out two forms per voter. So, if a household has four registered voters, eight forms come through the door. It’s the process, and getting both copies filled and returned matters.

“BLOs are required to visit every household, distribute enumeration forms and collect them,” C Sudarshan Reddy, Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer, told Siasat.com, laying out the ground rules clearly.