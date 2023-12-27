Assam CM Hemant Biswa draws ire for praising caste system

The Communist Party of India (M) voiced strong criticism over the recent comments by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa in a social media post, praising the ‘regressive Varna’ (caste) system.

Denouncing Biswa’s Manuvadi ideology, the Marxist party wrote on X, “We strongly denounce Assam CM Himanta Biswas’ tweet claiming that “Shudras are to serve Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Vaishyas” BJPs Manuvadi ideology in full play!”

On December 23, while addressing the International Gita Mahotsav at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana, Biswa said that Lord Krishna described the natural duties of Shudras as serving the Brahmin, Kshatriya, and Vaishya communities.

Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras form the Varana system, an ideology epitomised in texts like Manusmriti. It forms the basis of the centuries-old regressive caste system, that divides people socially and culturally. It is still prevalent in many parts of rural and urban India.

It should be noted here that Manusmriti was strongly castigated by Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution.

On December 25, 1927, Ambedkar burnt hundreds of copies of Manusmriti in protest against its teachings that encourage the practice of untouchability against lower castes, mainly Dalits and Adivasis. Since then, the day is celebrated as Manusmriti Dahan Din (Manusmriti Burning Day) by Ambedkarites and Dalits.

Biswa further said that the Indian Constitution’s foundation is based on the Vedas, Upanishads and the Bhagawad Gita.

He said, unlike Pakistan which has a Constitution built on the edifice of Islam, the Constitution of India was written by those who were Hindus believing in the Vedas, Upanishads and the Bhagawad Gita.

Exuding optimism, Biswa asserted a day would dawn when there will be no Hindus, no Christians, and no Muslims once they make the Gita as a way of life, thus helping them to transform into a complete human being.

He further credited the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through which the country is marching forward and making a triumph over adharma (evil), which is the core essence of Sanatan Dharma.

