Assamese woman murdered at apartment in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar

The deceased is identified as Maya Gogoi, 23, who was working in a private firm in Bengaluru. She was reportedly stabbed multiple times by her lover, identified as Aarav Anay, from Kerala.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 26th November 2024 6:53 pm IST
Deceased Maya Gogoi and Accused Aarav
Deceased Maya Gogoi (Left) and Accused Aarav (Right) (Photo: X)

Bengaluru: An Assamese woman was reportedly stabbed to death in a service apartment in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area.

The deceased has been identified as Maya Gogoi, 23, who worked in a private firm in Bengaluru. She was reportedly stabbed multiple times by her lover, identified as Aarav Anay, from Kerala. Police efforts to arrest the suspect are underway.

The murder took place at The Royal Living, a service apartment building where, the couple had been staying for three days, which was booked under the name of Aarav.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene, after committing the crime. The motive of the murder remains unclear.

The Indiranagar police have registered and have started an investigation. The police are reportedly collecting forensic evidence, and questioning the building staff and neighbouring occupants.

The police are also verifying the accused Aarav’s background to get more details and understand if there were any withstanding disputes with the victim.

The gruesome murder has shaken the neighbourhood of Indiranagar, one of the oldest bustling quarters of the Bengaluru city. Amid the report of the murder of Maya Gogoi in the apartment, concerns arise regarding the safety of women in the city.

