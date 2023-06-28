Assault on BMC engineer in Mumbai: 4 Sena (UBT) workers arrested

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th June 2023 8:27 am IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: Police on Tuesday arrested four workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in connection with an assault on a civic engineer.

Accused Santosh Kadam, Sada Parab, Uday Dalwi and Haji Aleem Khan were produced before a court which remanded them in judicial custody, said an official of Vakola police station.

Also Read
Attack on BMC officer: 4 Shiv Sena (UBT) activists sent to judicial custody

Former state cabinet minister Anil Parab has been named as an accused in the FIR but he was not arrested.

MS Education Academy

Parab and other Sena workers had taken out a march to H/ East ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday afternoon to protest demolition of a `shakha’ (local branch) of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in suburban Bandra area.

During the protest, the accused allegedly assaulted BMC engineer Ajay Patil (42). A case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th June 2023 8:27 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button