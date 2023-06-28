Assault on BMC engineer in Mumbai: 4 Sena (UBT) workers arrested

Mumbai: Police on Tuesday arrested four workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in connection with an assault on a civic engineer.

Accused Santosh Kadam, Sada Parab, Uday Dalwi and Haji Aleem Khan were produced before a court which remanded them in judicial custody, said an official of Vakola police station.

Former state cabinet minister Anil Parab has been named as an accused in the FIR but he was not arrested.

Parab and other Sena workers had taken out a march to H/ East ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday afternoon to protest demolition of a `shakha’ (local branch) of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in suburban Bandra area.

During the protest, the accused allegedly assaulted BMC engineer Ajay Patil (42). A case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation).