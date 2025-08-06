Assistant executive engineer nabbed by Telangana ACB over Rs 3K bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed a government official on Wednesday, August 6, for demanding a bribe for doing official work. On the same day, a surprise check was conducted at the ST boys’ hostel in Medak, where several irregularities were found.

Mohd Fayaz, Assistant Executive Engineer in the Irrigation Department, Sub-Division 1, Division 1, Circle 1 of Mahabubnagar district, was caught by the ACB for accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000.

According to the ACB, the accused officer demanded a bribe from the complainant to upload the joint inspection report and No Objection Certificate (NOC) of a plot on the official website of the land regulation scheme.

Telangana ACB inspects ST boys hostel

Meanwhile, the Medak range ACB conducted a surprise check at the ST boys’ hostel in Mohammadabad village of Narsapur Mandal.

Assisted by the food inspector, sanitary inspector, and weights and measures officer, the ACB team examined the quality and quantity of the food, sanitation conditions, student details, hostel records, condition of the school building, and available amenities.

Some irregularities surfaced during the inspection, such as improper maintenance of records, no electricity and water in the washrooms and unhygienic premises.

Presently, 81 students reside in the hostel with Aemula Rekha serving as the warden in charge since 2024.

A report will be submitted to the government for necessary action against the concerned officials.