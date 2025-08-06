Jagtial transport officer caught taking Rs 22,000 bribe

The official Banoth Bhandru Naik, DTO Jagtial, had demanded Rs 40,000 initially but reduced it to Rs 35,000.

Published: 6th August 2025 5:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday, August 6, caught the district transport officer, Jagtial, when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 22,000 from a person for doing official work.

The official Banoth Bhandru Naik, DTO Jagtial, had demanded Rs 40,000 initially but reduced it to Rs 35,000. Out of Rs 35,000, he had already accepted Rs 13,000 and was trapped, while Bhandru was accepting Rs 22,000.

The amount was demanded “not to book a case, not to impose a fine on a proclaimer vehicle and to release the mobile phone of the complainant,” said the ACB officials.

He is arrested and produced before the ACB Court in Karimnagar.

