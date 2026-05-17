At least 3 people killed in largest Ukrainian drone strike on Moscow in months

Russian defences shot down 81 drones headed for Moscow overnight, state agency Tass reported, citing Sobyanin, marking the largest attack on the capital in over a year.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th May 2026 3:01 pm IST
An image featuring the flags of Russia and Ukraine with a world map in the background
Representational Image

Kyiv: At least three people died in what appears to be the largest Ukrainian drone strike in months on Moscow and the surrounding areas, according to reports by Russian authorities.

A woman died after drones hit her house in the city of Khimki, just northwest of the Russian capital, as part of the “massive” strike on the Moscow region, local Gov. Andrei Vorobyev reported on Sunday morning. He said another person remained trapped under the rubble.

Two men were also killed in the village of Pogorelki, some 10 kilometres north of Moscow, after drone debris fell on a construction site, Vorobyev added. In social media updates, he said Ukrainian drones had also damaged unspecified “infrastructure” and several high-rises.

Subhan Bakery

The Moscow region surrounds, but does not include, the Russian capital. In Moscow itself, at least 12 people were wounded in the nighttime strikes — mostly near the entrance to the city’s oil refinery, according to mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Sobyanin reported the “technology” of the refinery has not been damaged.

Russian defences shot down 81 drones headed for Moscow overnight, state agency Tass reported, citing Sobyanin, marking the largest attack on the capital in over a year.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Russia’s largest airport — Moscow’s Sheremetyevo — said drone debris had fallen on its premises without causing damage.

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th May 2026 3:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Associated Press

Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, and a taste of the great journalism produced by AP members and customers.
Back to top button