At least 45 Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims killed in Madinah bus accident: Police Commissioner

Hyderabad: At least 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad were killed after their bus collided with a diesel tanker near the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia, the city police chief said on Monday, November 17, citing preliminary information.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday at around 1.30 am near Mufrihat, approximately 160 km from Madinah. Many passengers were asleep when a diesel tanker reportedly came towards the bus, resulting in a collision that caused the bus to burst into flames.

Speaking during a press meet at the DCP Office in Hyderabad, Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar said the pilgrims were part of a 54-member group that left Hyderabad for Makkah on Saturday, November 9, with their return planned for Saturday, November 23.

Four pilgrims travelled to Madinah by car.

Four others stayed behind in Makkah.

Forty-six continued by bus, and 45 of them died in the accident.

The lone survivor, Md Abdul Shoaib, is undergoing treatment in a Saudi hospital ICU.

The deceased include 17 men, 18 women and 10 children, most of whom were residents of Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Toli Chowki.

Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin said preliminary reports indicate 47–48 deaths. A control room at Haj House has been opened for families.

He said the bodies were charred beyond recognition, and DNA tests may be required for identification.

The minister added that the government will send one family member of each deceased pilgrim to Saudi Arabia, and will arrange passports for those who need them. He said the Indian Consul General informed him that the victims will be buried in Saudi Arabia, as is customary for pilgrims.

He also said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to extend full assistance to all affected families.

AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said 10 of the deceased were residents of Meraj Colony, Toli Chowki and Mughal Nagar (Pillar No. 89). He has been meeting families to offer support. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi is coordinating with the Indian Consulates in Jeddah and Riyadh and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure assistance.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia said many bodies were severely burnt, making identification difficult.

A 24/7 control room has been set up by the Indian Consulate in Jeddah (toll-free: 8002440003), and another has been established at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to help families in India.