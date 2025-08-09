At least 6 Palestinians killed, dozens wounded near aid crossing

Gaza City: At least six Palestinians were shot dead and more than 140 were wounded at the Israeli-run Zikim Crossing in northern Gaza, where UN aid convoys enter.

Dr Mohamed Abu Selmiya, the director of Shifa Hospital, which received the dead and wounded, said all six were killed by Israeli gunfire.

A Palestinian witness, who asked not to be named for security concerns, said a small number of looters with knives were among desperate crowds that unloaded a convoy, but that it was less chaotic than on previous days and that more trucks entered.

He said Israeli troops still fired toward the crowds. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed while seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza since May, when Israel eased a 2 ½ month blockade.

Witnesses, health officials and the UN human rights office say they were killed by Israeli fire. The military says it has only fired warning shots at people who approach its forces.

Canada’s Carney says Gaza takeover plan puts hostages at risk

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says Israel’s plan to take over Gaza is wrong and puts the lives of the hostages at a greater risk.

“We join many others in viewing that this is wrong, that this action is not going to contribute in the improvement of the humanitarian situation on the ground. It is going to put the lives of the hostages at greater risk rather than lessoning it,” Carney said.

“We reiterate our call for an immediately ceasefire,” he said when asked about it Friday.

France condemns Israel’s plans to take control of Gaza

France condemned the plans “in the strongest possible terms”.

In a statement from the foreign affairs ministry, France said it “reiterates its firm opposition to any plan for the occupation of the Gaza Strip and the forced displacement of its population”.

The ministry said “such actions would constitute further serious violations of international law and would lead to an absolute dead end.”

France, which keeps pushing for a two-state solution, insisted that Israel’s plans would undermine the “legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians to live in peace in a viable, sovereign, and contiguous State, and pose a threat to regional stability.”

“They would do nothing to contribute to the security of Israel and its citizens, including the safety of the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza,” it added.

UN to hold emergency meeting on Israel’s plans to take over Gaza

Panama, which holds the council presidency this month, said the meeting will take place at 3 pm EDT on Saturday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had called for an immediate emergency meeting of the UN’s most powerful body to stop Israel from escalating the fighting in Gaza.

Panama’s UN Mission said the request to the 15-member council for an emergency meeting was made by the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Greece and Slovenia. It was supported by Algeria, Russia, China, Somalia, Guyana, Pakistan, South Korea and Sierra Leone.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, did not support the request.

Iran condemns Israel’s plan to take over Gaza

Iran’s has condemned Israel’s plan to take over Gaza and claimed it is an indication of Israel’s intention to carry out “genocide “ in the Palestinian territory.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei in a statement called Western nations and the US “accomplices” of Israel and urged the international community to force Israel to stop the move.

He also urged Islamic nations to meet immediately to discuss a “joint act” to help the Palestinians.