Atif Aslam set to perform live with Firdaus Orchestra in Dubai

Dubai: Pakistani playback singer, songwriter, composer, and actor Atif Aslam is all set to perform a much-anticipated live concert with the Firdaus Orchestra ensemble, which is mentored by A R Rahman in Dubai.

The singer will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST) on Saturday, March 2.

The 40-year-old will perform his fan favourites such as ‘Pehli Dafa’, ‘Jeena Jeena’, ‘Rafta Rafta’, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, and many more.

This will be the second time, he will be performing with the pioneering all-women orchestra of 50 members from more than 20 countries around the world, under the guidance of conductor, Monica Woodman.

In an interview with City Times, Atif expressed excitement for returning to an event featuring new numbers like Rabba Sacheya and Channa, and fusing their songs with Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s renditions, hoping the audience will enjoy the experience.

“The Firdaus Orchestra brings a symphonic dimension of musical finesse to the live performance. Each meticulously curated song amplifies the enchantment of every note in these timeless classics. We are honoured to be working with Atif Aslam again and our partnership is a true testament to the power of collaboration and creativity and the deep understanding of each other’s artistry,” comments Woodman on this musical synergy.

The collaboration, presented by Blu Blood in partnership with Eva Live Middle East, MIDAS Events, and Meteora Developers, promises to deliver an exceptional and immersive concert experience.

Fans of Atif Aslam can expect an incredible performance, featuring a fusion of culture, nostalgia, and musical brilliance with the harmonious Firdaus Orchestra.