Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan’s feet at event, video goes viral

Mumbai: The winners of Zee Cine Awards 2024 were announced on Sunday. South director Atlee Kumar clinched the Best Director award for Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 blockbuster, Jawan. Alongside King Khan, the film featured stellar performances by Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

A heartwarming moment unfolded during the event when Atlee touched King Khan’s feet upon receiving the prestigious accolade. Despite Shah Rukh’s attempt to intervene, Atlee’s gesture of respect prevailed, leading to a warm embrace and a kiss from the Bollywood icon. A video showcasing SRK and Atlee’s camaraderie is going viral on social media. Watch it below.

The video was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Manav Manglani on Instagram and the online community is now buzzing with reactions to this clip.

Jawan, the cinematic triumph directed by Atlee, hit theatres on September 7 and went on to amass a staggering collection of Rs. 643.87 crores in India and an impressive Rs. 1148.32 crores globally. Notable appearances by Deepika Padukone, alongside a talented ensemble cast featuring Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, and Rishi Dogra, contributed to the film’s success.