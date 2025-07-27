Attack on news channel: Hyderabad police deny charging BRSV leader’s wife of murder

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police has clarified that the charges of attempt to murder have not been filed against Swetha, wife of Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) president G Srinivas Yadav, who allegedly vandalised the office of MAHAA News TV channel in Jubilee Hills on June 28.

Disputing BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) allegation that an attempt to murder case has been filed against Swetha, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jubilee Hills police station, condemned the statements made by KTR against the police department.

The police stated that on July 28, a complaint was lodged by K Ajitha, executive editor of Mahaa News (M/s Monica Broadcasting Pvt. Ltd), regarding a violent mob attack at their Jubilee Hills office, carried out by the members of BRSV.

The complaint alleged that around 1.30 pm, a group of 25–30 persons pelted stones, broke glass windows, damaged property, forcibly attempted entry, injured staff members, and issued death threats to the editorial leadership.

The complainant also alleged that the mob used abusive language before fleeing the scene, upon sensing the possible arrival of police.

The SHO stated that upon investigation, it was found that Srinivas was the main suspect, and that the police had tracked him at flat number 1209 of the MLA Quarters in Hyderguda, which was officially allotted to Alampur BRS MLA Vijayudu.

“When a police team visited the premises to apprehend him, Swetha, his spouse, locked the house from inside and refused to cooperate with officers. Despite repeated requests, she neither confirmed his presence nor allowed entry for nearly an hour,” the police stated.

“Further suspicion arose when police called on Gellu Srinivas’s mobile number, and the device was found to be ringing from inside the house, confirming its presence there. However, Swetha continued to withhold cooperation. Later, it was discovered that Gellu Srinivas was hiding at BRS Bhavan,” the statement from the police read.

The police claimed that Gellu Srinivas Yadav had handed over his mobile phone to his driver and sent it to his residence, and instructed Swetha to delete data from the phone and conceal it, which they believed clearly demonstrated an intention to mislead the investigation and tamper with the evidence.

Police issue clarification

The police clarified that, as per due legal procedure, sections on causing the disappearance of evidence and furnishing false information to the police, Section 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha was invoked against Swetha.

“No attempt-to-murder charges have been applied against Swetha, as she was not present at the scene of the offence and had no direct role in the act of violence,” the statement read.

The Jubilee Hills police informed that a notice was issued to her strictly for the purpose of questioning regarding the concealment of Gellu Srinivas’s mobile phone, and her refusal to hand over the device to the police.

“The present allegations and statements appear to be part of a smear campaign aimed at discrediting the police for political reasons,” the SHO noted.

Appeal to the media

In its appeal to the media and the people in general, the Hyderabad City Police reassured that it has been “committed to conducting a fair, unbiased, and professional investigation into all cases, regardless of political affiliations.”

“We strongly condemn the baseless allegations intended to discredit police functioning and urge responsible leaders and parties to refrain from politicising criminal investigations. Such attempts to mislead the public narrative not only undermine the police morale but also hinder the cause of justice for the victims of violent incidents,” the police observed.