Attacks on ships completely unacceptable: Jaishankar amid West Asia conflict

New Delhi: In the backdrop of the ongoing West Asia conflict and its global ramifications, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, April 15, underlined India’s strong commitment to “safe and unimpeded” transit passage of maritime shipping, even as he emphasised that attacks on merchant shipping are “completely unacceptable”.

The EAM said this in his remarks while participating in ‘AZEC Plus’ online meeting convened by Japan to discuss supply chain disruptions in the energy markets, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters here.

At an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation on Wednesday, Jaiswal also said that India’s diplomatic engagement in the context of the West Asia conflict continues, as he shared broader contours of the telephonic conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Jaishankar “yesterday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar and discussed various aspects of the conflict in West Asia. He also spoke with the foreign minister of Australia, where the two leaders shared views on the conflict in West Asia,” he said.

During the briefing, the external affairs ministry’s spokesperson further said that the EAM participated in ‘AZEC Plus’ meeting convened by Japan to discuss supply chain disruptions in the energy markets.

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The external affairs minister also “underlined India’s strong commitment to safe and unimpeded transit passage of maritime shipping” and also emphasised that “attacks on merchant shipping are completely unacceptable”.

“Global growth demands that energy markets are not constricted. As a major energy consumer, India will work with like-minded partners to develop supply chain resilience,” Jaiswal quoted the minister as saying in his remarks delivered during the meeting.

According to the website of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on April 15 held an online meeting, which was attended by leaders of the Asian region, including partners of the Asia Zero-Emission Community (AZEC).

Jaiswal, in response to questions during the briefing, reiterated India’s stand on the West Asia conflict, underlining that de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the conflict.

During a previous inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation, a few days ago, he had also underlined, “We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Global oil and gas prices surged after Iran restricted the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

West Asia has been a major source of India’s energy procurement.

There have been increasing global concerns over the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports. The US action came in response to Iran partially blocking the flow of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Trump-Modi telephone call, Jaiswal further said, “The two leaders reviewed the substantial progress achieved in the India-US bilateral cooperation. Both sides remain committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas of cooperation.”

The West Asia situation was also discussed during the conversation, he said.

Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, Aseem R Mahajan said the ministry is continuously monitoring developments in the Gulf and West Asia.

Flights continue to operate to India from countries in the region, where the airspace is open. Since February 28, around 9.84 lakh passengers have travelled from the region to India, he said.

Mahajan said the MEA is according high priority to the welfare of Indian seafarers in the region and Indian missions are extending all possible assistance to them.