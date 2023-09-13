Austria reopens embassy in Iraq after over three decades

The reopening took place as Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday for a two-day visit to boost bilateral ties.

Austria reopens embassy in Iraq after over three decades
Photo: Alexander Schallenberg

Baghdad: Austria has reopened its embassy in Iraq after more than 30 years of closure.

The reopening took place as Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday for a two-day visit to boost bilateral ties, reports Xinhua news agency.

Taking to X, Schallenberg said, “Austria is back in Baghdad, Definitely one of the most beautiful tasks as a Foreign Minister: Opening an embassy. Looking forward to deepening our ties and strengthening the Austria-Iraq relations further.”

During his visit, Schallenberg separately met Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, discussing ways to improve bilateral cooperation in various fields such as security, transportation, and economy.

Schallenberg also met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, and the two ministers discussed issues regarding the reopening of the Austrian embassy in Baghdad, which was closed in 1991 due to security concerns.

In a joint press conference after the meeting between the two ministers, Schallenberg said Austria is committed to supporting Iraq’s stability and security.

“Iraq plays an important role in the stability of the region, and when this country is exposed to instability, Austria will feel that as well,” he said. 

Austria had closed its embassy in Baghdad in 1991 over security concerns.

The country has had a representation in the Iraqi capital for under a year, and the embassy is set to be officially reopened later this month.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
