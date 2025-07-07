Auto driver dies by suicide after girlfriend stops responding to calls

He sent a video to his girlfriend saying he would hang himself if she did not respond to his calls.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th July 2025 9:04 pm IST
The image of a noose made of thick rope hangs against a dark, smoky background, symbolizing execution or death.
Noose hanging in smoke-filled darkness. Photo: X

Hyderabad: Upset over his girlfriend not taking phone calls, a 23-year-old auto rickshaw driver died by suicide at his house in Sanathnagar on Sunday night.

The deceased, M Vinod Kumar, earned his livelihood by driving an auto rickshaw. A few months ago, he befriended a 21-year-old Pooja who is pursuing a B Pharmacy course. Their friendship soon turned into romance.

On Saturday night, Pooja informed Vinod that she was leaving for her native place for some work. On Sunday, Vinod tried to contact her but the calls went unanswered.

MS Creative School

“In the night, Vinod sent a WhatsApp video to Pooja saying he would hang himself. On seeing it, Pooja informed a local, who rushed to Vonod’s house only to see him hanging by the ceiling fan,” said Sanathnagar police.

A case has been registered.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th July 2025 9:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button