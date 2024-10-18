Auto rides from Hyderabad Metro stations to your doorstep starting at Rs 40

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro has collaborated with Mana Yatri to provide subsidised auto rides, ensuring last-mile connectivity to all metro stations.

Mana Yatri’s “metro to last mile destination” rides will start from Rs 40, aiming to offer commuters seamless and affordable connectivity across the 57 metro stations in the city. The initiative also plans to introduce bike taxis shortly, according to a press release.

Mana Yatri autos will incorporate T-Safe, a ride monitoring system implemented by the Telangana state police, to enhance commuter safety.

KVB Reddy, managing director of L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd, which operates the Hyderabad Metro, stated that this initiative aims to make public transport more appealing to daily commuters.

The Mana Yatri travelling app, part of the Namma Yatri app ecosystem, operates on a direct-to-driver, zero-commission model, allowing cab drivers to retain 100 percent of the travel fare without any commissions or deductions.