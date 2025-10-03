Average Umrah duration during Rabi Ul Awwal recorded at 115 minutes

Makkah: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has reported that the average Umrah pilgrimage during Rabi Ul Awwal lasted 115 minutes.

Field research showed that pilgrims spent 46 minutes performing Tawaf (circumambulation), 47 minutes on Sa’i between Safa and Marwah, 12 minutes moving from the courtyards to the Mataf, and 10 minutes transferring to the Mas’a area.

The Presidency noted that 87 percent of worshippers performed Tawaf within the Mataf area, while more than 72 percent carried out Sa’i on the ground floor. It stressed that these figures demonstrate the effectiveness of crowd management and smooth flow of movement inside the Grand Mosque.

115 دقيقة متوسط زمن العمرة خلال شهر ربيع الأول فيما بلغ 87٪ من المعتمرين أدّوا الطواف في صحن المطاف بـ #المسجد_الحرام pic.twitter.com/vdojl9S2eU — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@AlharamainSA) October 1, 2025

The Presidency said these timings reflect efficient organisation and smooth movement inside the Grand Mosque, in line with Vision 2030 goals to serve the Guests of God.

It confirmed that the total number of worshippers and Umrah pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques reached 53,572,983 during Rabi Ul Awwal 1447 AH, including 12,146,516 Umrah pilgrims.