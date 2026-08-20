Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor divorce talks reach Indian news channel

Islamabad: What began as social media speculation about Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s marriage has now crossed the border and reached Indian television.

A clip from an Indian news discussion about the Pakistani celebrity couple’s alleged divorce is currently making rounds online. Sharing the video, an entertainment page wrote, “Itni interest Pakistani celebrities ki marriages mein kyun?” and remarked that the gossip had officially gone international.

The fresh speculation began after fans noticed Ayeza’s absence from the special screening of Danish’s drama Humraahi in Karachi. The couple also did not share their usual anniversary posts on August 8, while some users claimed that several pictures featuring Danish had disappeared from Ayeza’s Instagram account.

The observations were enough to send social media into overdrive, with users wondering whether all was well between one of Pakistan’s most popular celebrity couples.

However, Ayeza has already dismissed the divorce and separation talk. Responding to a fan page, the actress reportedly wrote, “Rumours are fake,” putting an end to the unverified claims from her side.

Despite her clarification, the discussion has continued to spread, with its appearance on Indian television showing just how closely Pakistani celebrities and their personal lives are followed across the border.

Ayeza and Danish tied the knot on August 8, 2014, after being together for several years. The couple has two children, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan.

For now, there is no basis to the divorce claims beyond online speculation, and Ayeza’s response makes her position clear. But with the chatter now receiving cross-border television coverage, the rumour appears to have travelled much farther than anyone expected.