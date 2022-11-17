Azam Khan’s name removed from voters list

Published: 17th November 2022
Bareilly: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s name has been removed from the electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, officials said on Thursday, weeks after he was convicted in a 2019 hate speech case.

The decision means the senior SP leader will not be able to vote in the December 5 by-election in his traditional seat of Rampur Sadar (urban).

The decision to remove his name from the list was taken by the Rampur Electoral Registration officer (ERO) on a complaint by BJP bypoll candidate Akash Saxena, who cited various provisions of law to seek the deletion of his name.

