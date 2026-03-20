Azharuddin extends Eid greetings, stresses unity in Telangana

Hyderabad: Minister for Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin, on Friday, March 20, extended his greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
“The people of Telangana have celebrated Eid and other festivals together in harmony, which is a strong example of our culture and brotherhood. This tradition is a guarantee of our continued progress,” his message said.
He stated that under the Congress government, Telangana’s communal brotherhood has only strengthened. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, equal opportunities for progress and development to every citizen in Telangana, including minorities is being provided,” he said.
“Eid is a time to share happiness and celebrate together,” he concluded.