Azharuddin extends Eid greetings, stresses unity in Telangana

“Eid is a time to share happiness and celebrate together,” he said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th March 2026 9:34 pm IST
Mohammed Azharuddin with CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin, on Friday, March 20, extended his greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“The people of Telangana have celebrated Eid and other festivals together in harmony, which is a strong example of our culture and brotherhood. This tradition is a guarantee of our continued progress,” his message said.

He stated that under the Congress government, Telangana’s communal brotherhood has only strengthened. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, equal opportunities for progress and development to every citizen in Telangana, including minorities is being provided,” he said.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

“Eid is a time to share happiness and celebrate together,” he concluded.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th March 2026 9:34 pm IST

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