B.Ed candidates’ plea on Telangana teacher transfers rejected by HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a group of B.Ed candidates challenging the state government’s decision to promote Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) to the post of School Assistant (SA) through transfers.

A division bench comprising Justices P Sam Koshy and Narsing Rao Nandikonda ruled that the issue falls within the domain of government policy and does not merit judicial intervention.

Approach state govt directly: HC to petitioners

The court advised the petitioners to directly approach the state government to resolve their concerns.

The bench observed, “We are of the considered opinion that the petitioners do not have any case calling for the court’s interference, as the relief sought is not one that can be addressed under writ jurisdiction. It is entirely a policy decision of the state government to determine the ratio between direct recruitment and promotion for SA posts.”

The petitioners had sought a direction to the government to reduce the promotion quota for SGTs to 20 percent or less and increase the quota for direct recruitment to 80 percent or more, citing adherence to Supreme Court guidelines.

They also urged that vacancies arising from such promotions be included in the direct recruitment process and filled through upcoming district selection committee notifications.

However, the court reiterated that such policy matters fall outside the scope of judicial review and are best resolved through administrative channels.

The bench emphasised that the decision on the ratio of direct recruitment to promotion for School Assistant posts is a prerogative of the state government.