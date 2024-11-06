Bachchan family’s first reaction to Abhishek’s affair news: Report

Mumbai: Lately, rumors have spread about issues in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage, with some even speculating a possible split. Stories linking Abhishek with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur have only fueled the gossip. So, what’s really going on?

A source close to the Bachchan family has addressed these rumors, calling them completely false. Speaking to Zoom, the insider stated that Abhishek is devoted to Aishwarya and has remained loyal throughout their marriage. They also expressed frustration over Nimrat Kaur not denying these rumors, although Abhishek has chosen to stay silent to avoid stirring up unnecessary drama.

These speculations started when Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate appearances at events like Anant-Radhika’s wedding. Aishwarya later went on a vacation with their daughter Aaradhya, and Abhishek’s absence led to further assumptions of trouble.

The Bachchan family is reportedly upset about these rumors and is looking into where they began, even considering legal action. The source added that just because they remain silent publicly doesn’t mean these stories are true.

For now, Abhishek and Aishwarya seem committed to their family and careers, paying little attention to the rumors around them. The Bachchans may take legal steps if these false stories continue, showing they are serious about putting an end to the speculation.