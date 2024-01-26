Badshah comes out in support of Munawar Faruqui, says ‘he will win’

With the season 17 finale just around the corner, Munawar stands alongside other finalists -- Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Ankita Lokhande.

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th January 2024 2:24 pm IST
Badshah comes out in support of Munawar Faruqui, says ‘he will win’
Badshah and Munawar Faruqui. (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah and musician King have come out in support of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Munawar and said that he will win.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In an Instagram post, King backed Munawar’s journey in the show and encouraged fans to vote for him as the finale approaches.

King said: “Hello, everyone, this is King, and I usually don’t do this, but it’s about my brother from another mother. So, you must have been following ‘Bigg Boss’. Waha pe Mera bhai Hai Munawar, and if you think he deserves to win the show, then please click the link below for him. And in case you are not following the show, still click the link and vote for him.”

MS Education Academy

Rapper Badshah showed his support for Munawar.

He posted a video on his social media and said: “Waise to mujhe kehne ki zarurat nahi hai, lekin ‘Bigg Boss’ mein Munawar hi jeetega. Vote karo, voting link yahaan hai, kyunki trophy to… pata he hai. (I don’t have to say it but Munawar will win Bigg Boss).”

Also Read
Bigg Boss 17 winner changed by makers? Munawar Faruqui OUT

With the season 17 finale just around the corner, Munawar stands alongside other finalists — Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Ankita Lokhande.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th January 2024 2:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button