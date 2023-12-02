Badshah dating Pakistani actress? Their date pics break internet

The speculations began when Hania shared a series of photos on her Instagram, showcasing a day out with Badshah in Dubai

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd December 2023 5:47 pm IST
Badshah dating Pakistani actress? Their date pics break internet
Badshah and Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah has been making headlines for his personal life a lot lately. He has now found himself in the spotlight again, this time for his rumoured connection with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The speculations began when Hania shared a series of photos on her Instagram, showcasing a day out with Badshah in Dubai.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The pictures and a video posted by Hania on her social media account captured the duo enjoying a fun outing, sparking a flurry of excitement among netizens. The caption accompanying the post read, “Kids went shopping,” adding fuel to the rumours surrounding their relationship.

This comes after Badshah’s recent clarification on social media following speculations about him being romantically involved with actor Mrunal Thakur. Badshah addressed the rumors by stating, “Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai (It’s not what you’re thinking).”

MS Education Academy

While the photos from Badshah and Hania’s Dubai rendezvous quickly went viral, it’s essential to note that nothing has been confirmed or made official by either of them. Fans and social media users have been eagerly sharing their thoughts on the potential pairing. Check out some comments.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd December 2023 5:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button