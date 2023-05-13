Bahrain Crown Prince orders schools to remove lessons on Israel

Manama: Bahrain Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa has instructed schools to remove lessons about Israel and normalization agreement, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

The order comes as the kingdom prepares to implement changes to primary school materials, including lessons on the normalization of relations between Bahrain and Israel.

According to the Crown Prince’s order, the educational institutions must make changes in the curriculum that ‘contradict Bahrain’s national values’ ​​designed to protect religion and its fundamental pillars.

التزاماً بنهج جلالة الملك المعظم.. سمو ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء يأمر بالوقف الفوري لأي تغييرات طالت المناهج التعليمية غير المتوافقة مع قيمنا الوطنية في حماية الدينhttps://t.co/687qsMELzK pic.twitter.com/lFGdPM10p5 — وكالة أنباء البحرين (@bna_ar) May 9, 2023

Bahrain’s Crown Prince order comes after some critics voiced issues with the inclusion of Israel and change to the maps of the contested Israeli-Palestinian territories.

Also Read Saudi: Over 6 million perform Umrah during current season

Bahraini activists confirmed the existence of changes in the Bahraini curriculum, including the inclusion of the word “Israel” on a map in the first preparatory-grade social book, the deletion of a lesson about Jews in the third-grade preparatory school social book, and the inclusion of a lesson about the normalisation agreement between Bahrain and Israel.

نماذج من تغيير محتوى المناهج التعليمية في #البحرين بعد التطبيع مع دولة الاحتلال الاسرائيلي الذى ادى الى استنكار ٨٢ من القضاة واعضاء مجلسي شورى والنواب والمشايخ.



ألا يستدعي هذا الاستنكار استجواب وزير التربية والتعليم وطرح الثقة فيه؟ pic.twitter.com/gWeb1pYV62 — Jawad Fairooz (@JawadFairooz) May 9, 2023

Several preachers and scholars issued statements calling on the Ministry of Education to restore, and retract matters to normal.

بيان العلماء والدُّعاة بمملكة #البحرين بشأن التَّغييرات الأخيرة في المناهج الدِّراسيَّة الحكوميَّة.. pic.twitter.com/bbGLXN7ity — د. حسن الحسيني (@7usaini7) May 8, 2023

On Wednesday, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported, quoting the Minister of Education, Dr Mohammad Juma, that a team of specialists has been assigned to conduct a “comprehensive review of all curriculum to verify all modifications and changes that have occurred.”

وزير التربية والتعليم: مراجعة فورية لجميع المناهج للتأكد من تطابقها مع الثوابت الوطنية والدينيةhttps://t.co/3Akm7RYSUh — وكالة أنباء البحرين (@bna_ar) May 10, 2023

The order issued by the Bahraini Crown Prince to halt the implementation of changes in the educational curriculum did not prevent the netizens from demanding that the Minister of Education be held accountable.

A wave of anger swept the country’s social media, after the changes were revealed, and the #المناهج_الدراسيه topped the list of the most discussed topics in Bahrain over the past two days.

Social media users believed that normalization is “a political basis, not an educational one, and the decision of the curriculum is sovereign and does not belong to any other country.”

لازم يُحاسب وزير التربية لان تصرف بدون الرجوع الى رئيس الوزراء، وتم صرف مبالغ كبيرة من ميزانية الدولة — A.ALHAYKI (@H2Zjo6) May 9, 2023

التطبيع اساسا سياسي وليس تعليمي وقرار المناهج سيادي لا يخص اية دولة اخرى — Prof Ismail AlMadany (@ProfIsAlMadany) May 10, 2023

#مرصد_التطبيع

النظام في البحرين يقدم على تغير المناهج الدراسية في عبر حذف كل ما له صله بالكيان الصهيوني أو يتحدث عن إغتصابهم لأرض فلسطين وإحتلالهم لها ، حتى وصل الأمر إلى تغير في مناهج التربية الإسلامية من خلال حذف بعض الأحاديث الشّريفة، والتّصرّف في بعض وقائع السّيرة النبويّة pic.twitter.com/9YiWLkrfno — مرصد التطبيع (@mrsdaltatbia) May 11, 2023

كيف نفرق بين "This" و"These"؟



درس من مادة #اللغة_الإنجليزية للصف الخامس الابتدائي ..



تابع المزيد من الشروحات لكافة المناهج الدراسية عبر #قنوات_عين دروس في اليوتيوب https://t.co/LmeM6T6NXC pic.twitter.com/hk8YKGL1yW — قناة عين (@iEN_tv) May 10, 2023

موقف مشرف لأصحاب الفضيلة المشايخ والقضاة والدعاة في #مملكة_البحرين جزاهم الله خيرا. موقف شهده الله والملائكة والناس أجمعين في تصديهم الجازم الصارم ورفضهم القاطع في التغييرات في المناهج الدراسية الاسلامية الحكومية التي حاولت العقول الفاسدة احداثها . حقيقة استوقفني التواصل الراقي… pic.twitter.com/1PBuWcb8Hu — جاسم ابراهيم فخرو (@fakhrooj) May 10, 2023

Bahrain and Israel signed a normalisation of a US-brokered Abraham Accords deal in Washington in September 2020 and, since then, they have exchanged diplomats and signed agreements in security and commerce.

However, Manama’s normalization with Israel has proven widely unpopular with citizens of Bahrain, who regularly hold rallies against the 2020 decision.