Bahrain’s King pardons over 1,500 prisoners on Eid Al-Fitr

Manama: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has issued a decree to pardon 1,584 prisoners before Eid Al-Fitr. This is the largest such mass release of prisoners in the country in years.

The prisoners who were granted pardons were all found guilty in both riot and criminal cases, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

This decree reflects Bahrain’s King Hamad’s keenness to maintain the cohesion and stability of the Bahraini society while protecting its social fabric

The announcement also coincides with the silver jubilee of the King’s accession to the throne

Since February 14, 2002, King Hamad has been in power in Bahrain.

Bahrain, along with other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Arab nations, has officially declared Wednesday, April 10 as the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramzan.

Bahraini citizens are set to enjoy a three-day holiday, commencing on Wednesday, April 10 to Friday, April 12.