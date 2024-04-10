Bahrain’s King pardons over 1,500 prisoners on Eid Al-Fitr

This is the largest such mass release of prisoners in the country in years.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2024 3:48 pm IST
Bahrain's King pardons over 1,500 prisoners on Eid Al-Fitr
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

Manama: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has issued a decree to pardon 1,584 prisoners before Eid Al-Fitr. This is the largest such mass release of prisoners in the country in years.

The prisoners who were granted pardons were all found guilty in both riot and criminal cases, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Haramain railway transports over 1M travellers in Ramzan

This decree reflects Bahrain’s King Hamad’s keenness to maintain the cohesion and stability of the Bahraini society while protecting its social fabric

MS Education Academy

The announcement also coincides with the silver jubilee of the King’s accession to the throne

Since February 14, 2002, King Hamad has been in power in Bahrain.

Bahrain, along with other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Arab nations, has officially declared Wednesday, April 10 as the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramzan.

Bahraini citizens are set to enjoy a three-day holiday, commencing on Wednesday, April 10 to Friday, April 12.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2024 3:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button