Balka Suman condemns sale of coal blocks by PM Modi, Union govt

Hyderabad: Former Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, Balka Suman lashed out at the union government for attempting to bankrupt the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)by auctioning four coal blocks.

On Wednesday, Suman stated that the coal miners will not tolerate this and will rebel against the Centre.

Suman also staged a bike rally at Mancherial headquarters. The protestors were seen wearing black badges, and also burned a BJP figure as part of a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against Telangana in Parliament on Tuesday.

Further, he announced that he will hold a day-long Rana Deeksha in Mandamarri on Wednesday to protest the union government’s decision to auction four Telangana coal blocks.

In meantime, similar protests took place in many Mandal centres, as well as the cities of Ramakrishnapur, Srirampur, and Chennur. Activists set fire to the union government’s effigy and criticised it for auctioning coal blocks.

Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi stated in the Rajya Sabha on Monday that 34 mines in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) lost money in 2020-21.

Singareni supplied coal to around 2,000 companies in the state. These 2,000 industries would not obtain coal if it was privatised, adding that Telangana’s growth would suffer as a result.