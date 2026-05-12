Bandi Bhagirath approaches Telangana HC for interim bail in POCSO case

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son Bandi Sai Bhagirath on Tuesday, May 12, approached the vacation bench of the Telangana High Court, seeking an interim bail in the POCSO case against him.

Bhagirath’s moves come a day after the Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, asked the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate the POCSO case.

Kukatpally DCP’s remarks

Following the CM’s order, the Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police Ritija said that the police stepped up the investigation against Bandi Sai Bhagirath, and the Union minister’s son would soon be arrested.

The DCP visited the Pet Basheerabad police station, where the POCSO case was registered against Bandi Sai Bhagirath on May 8.

Addressing the media, she said she had reviewed the statement recorded by the 17-year-old victim, and that more information was needed, for which the SIT will meet the victim once again.

She added that Bhagirath’s cell phone has been switched off for the past couple of days, and that efforts are being made to locate him.

Significant documentation regarding the case has been prepared by the police over the last two days, and a plan of action has been drafted to review the steps taken and determine further action.