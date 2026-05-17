Bandi Sanjay says truth will prevail after son held in POCSO case

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that he has complete faith in the legal process and truth will ultimately prevail following his son Bageerath’s arrest in a POCSO case.

Kumar requested everyone to understand that this is a “personal family matter” and they will continue to fight it legally with complete faith in the judiciary and justice system.

A day after the Telangana High Court refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Bageerath, he was arrested on Saturday, May 17, night in the case registered against him, and later remanded to judicial custody by a magistrate.

After his son’s arrest, the union minister in a post on ‘X’ on late Saturday said : “I want to reassure every well-wisher, supporter and karyakarta that there has been no wrongdoing from our side. We have complete faith in the legal process and truth will ultimately prevail.”

Over the past one week, my family has gone through one of the most emotionally difficult phases of our lives. There were moments of pain, anxiety, helplessness and deep emotional strain.



The situation affected my entire family deeply. My mother suffered a heart stroke during… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) May 16, 2026

He said over the past one week, his family has gone through one of the most emotionally difficult phases of their lives. There were moments of pain, anxiety, helplessness and deep emotional strain, he added.

“The situation affected my entire family deeply. My mother suffered a heart stroke during this difficult phase, which was very traumatic,” he said.

But in these testing times, the immense love and support extended by lakhs of people across the country gave him strength to stand firm, Kumar said.

He thanked every BJP worker, leader, supporter, friend, member of the media and social media for standing with his family, praying for and giving them emotional support.

Many who believed in fairness and justice chose to stand with truth despite immense pressure and targeting, he said, adding he will always remain grateful for that support.

“Honestly, I never realised I had earned so much love and goodwill over the years. Your affection and blessings are my greatest strength,” the BJP leader said.

He further requested all BJP cadre and supporters not to get distracted emotionally and continue strengthening the party in Telangana and continue the hard work for the party and ideology.

Kumar said they will face “this difficult phase” with courage, patience and faith.

Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied, he added.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on May 8 against Bageerath based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that he was in a relationship with her daughter and sexually harassed her.

After recording the girl’s statement, more severe charges under the POCSO Act were applied.

Bageerath had also lodged a complaint, alleging that the girl, who had got acquainted with him, had invited him to family functions and group gatherings. An FIR was registered based on his complaint.