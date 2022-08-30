Bandi Sanjay slams KCR over increasing cybercrime in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party bracket BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the state recorded over 10000 cyber crime cases in 2021 .

Sanjay’s criticism of the increased rate of cyber crime in the state is based on the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) annual report of crimes across the country in 2021.

In a press conference, Sanjay claimed that Telangana’s standing as the second-worst state in the country for economic offences, the second-worst for attacks on senior citizens, and the fourth-worst for farmer suicides was due to the KCR government.

The BJP president referred to KCR as the “top dacoit” in the nation and claimed that all of the chief minister’s family’s criminal dealings were coming to light one by one.

“His daughter Kavitha has lost her respect by going to public in liquor scam. Why has his son, who takes to Twitter on every single issue, remained silent on the scam? In fact, KCR’s family has a hand in every scam – whether it is that of Casino, liquor, drug, sand and mining,” he alleged.

He alleged that KCR, in the past, was involved in human trafficking as a passport broker. “Now, this human trafficking has grown multi-fold during his regime. Now, this man has the guts to point an accusing finger at Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

He demanded answers from KCR as to why he had not followed through on numerous pledges, including loan forgiveness, jobs for every home, unemployment benefits, double-bedroom homes for everyone, three acres of land for Dalits, etc.

Sanjay also stated that he will commence the fourth stage of the Praja Sangrama Yatra on September 12.

“Instead of telling what he had done to the people, he had chosen to attack the Prime Minister. Instead of speaking on the development, he is talking about religion,” Sanjay criticised.

He said that the Centre had never asked farmers to install meters for the agriculture pump sets. “KCR himself wants to do it and throw the blame on the Centre. If the state government makes any such attempt, the BJP will not allow him to come to villages,” he said.

He demanded that the state government should give permission to the BJP leaders to visit Kaleshwaram project. “If the government has not committed any mistake, it should allow us to go to the project,” he said.