Bandi Sanjay targets Congress over defections, AIMIM over GHMC council clash

Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, has accused the Congress party in Telangana of following the same path as the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) in encouraging defections.

In an informal chat on Saturday, July 6, with the media, he questioned whether the ruling Congress party has the courage to make the defected MLAs resign and get them elected again.

Sanjay Kumar pointed out that the Congress had promised in its manifesto to make the disqualification of MPs/MLAs automatic if they defect to another party. He questioned the sanctity of this promise, stating that there appears to be no difference between the BRS and Congress in terms of encouraging defections, corruption, and irregularities.

Referring to reports of 26 BRS MLAs defecting to the Congress, Sanjay Kumar has asked the ruling party to make them resign and contest the by-elections.

Referring to the case of Eatala Rajender and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, he remarked that the saffron party had made a BRS MLA and a Congress MLA quit their MLA posts and contest the by-elections.

The minister also criticized the Congress government for failing to fulfil its pre-election promise of filling 2 lakh government posts within a year of assuming power.

He pointed out that the government did not make any recruitment efforts in the first seven months and questioned how it plans to fill the remaining posts in the last five months

On BJP-AIMIM clash in GHMC Council

Speaking further, Kumar blamed the AIMIM for violence on BJP corporators in the GHMC council on Saturday, July 6.

“AIMIM has made it a habit to speak according to the party in power. This is the reason behind the attack on the BJP corporators. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have joined hands to exert such violence. AIMIM is relegated to a single region. If BJP makes the effort, AIMIM leaders will not be able to roam free in the open. They tied my hands with this ministerial position (smiling),” he remarked.

GHMC Council clash incident

The clash took place after a BJP corporator reportedly displayed a placard alleging a political nexus between BRS, Congress and AIMIM in the background of the ongoing defection of corporators. The placard depicted former CM and BRS president KCR, chief minister A Revanth Reddy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi together, provoking AIMIM corporators.

The AIMIM and BJP corporators exchanged verbal duel on the city development in the meeting.

Following the chaos, the mayor adjourned the meeting due to the disruptions.

Earlier today the council witnessed another clash between Bharath Rashtra Samithi(BRS) and BJP corporators.

The BRS corporators also stormed the Mayor’s podium demanding mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi prove majority support or quit the post for not having the majority.