Barcelona coach Xavi denied entry to US due to 3 visits to Iran

Barcelona’s coach Xavi Hernandez Creus was denied entry to the United States on Saturday due to his visit to Iran 3 times.

The Spanish club said on, Saturday, that the Spanish coach missed his team’s trip to the American pre-season tour due to problems with his passport.

Reports indicated that Xavi’s passport had Iranian stamps because he travelled to Iran while playing for the Qatari team, Al Sadd, to compete in the Asian Champions League, which prevents him from entering the United States.

Anyone who visited Iran can travel to America with only exceptions, so Xavi did not succeed in the beginning to accompany his players and the mission to American soil, but he is currently working to obtain permission to travel without problems.

Xavi no puede viajar con el Barça a Miami "por problemas administrativos y de pasaporte". Como jugador del Al Sadd visitó varias veces Irán y por ello necesita un permiso especial para entrar en USA. En principio estaba ok, pero deben esperar al luneshttps://t.co/kmm8WIEfIw — Edu Polo (@EduPolo) July 16, 2022

In this context, Barcelona announced a preliminary agreement with its German counterpart, Bayern Munich, regarding the transfer of striker Robert Lewandowski to his first team.

“Barcelona and Bayern Munich have agreed on the transfer of Lewandowski, pending a medical examination and the player’s signature,” the Catalan club said, on Saturday, in a statement.

Lewandowski moved to Bayern Munich in 2014, coming from Borussia Dortmund free of charge, and played 375 games with the Bavarian team in all competitions, scoring 344 goals and making 72 goals.

With Bayern, he won the German League title 8 times, the German Cup 3 times, the German Super 5 times, the European Champions League once, the European Super once, and won the Club World Cup once.