Barcelona coach Xavi denied entry to US due to 3 visits to Iran

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 20th July 2022 2:34 pm IST
Barcelona head coach Xavi denied entry to US due to 3 visits to Iran
Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona’s coach Xavi Hernandez Creus was denied entry to the United States on Saturday due to his visit to Iran 3 times.

The Spanish club said on, Saturday, that the Spanish coach missed his team’s trip to the American pre-season tour due to problems with his passport.

Reports indicated that Xavi’s passport had Iranian stamps because he travelled to Iran while playing for the Qatari team, Al Sadd, to compete in the Asian Champions League, which prevents him from entering the United States.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Asia Cup 2022 likely to held in UAE amid Sri Lanka crisis

Anyone who visited Iran can travel to America with only exceptions, so Xavi did not succeed in the beginning to accompany his players and the mission to American soil, but he is currently working to obtain permission to travel without problems.

In this context, Barcelona announced a preliminary agreement with its German counterpart, Bayern Munich, regarding the transfer of striker Robert Lewandowski to his first team.

“Barcelona and Bayern Munich have agreed on the transfer of Lewandowski, pending a medical examination and the player’s signature,” the Catalan club said, on Saturday, in a statement.

Lewandowski moved to Bayern Munich in 2014, coming from Borussia Dortmund free of charge, and played 375 games with the Bavarian team in all competitions, scoring 344 goals and making 72 goals.

With Bayern, he won the German League title 8 times, the German Cup 3 times, the German Super 5 times, the European Champions League once, the European Super once, and won the Club World Cup once.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button