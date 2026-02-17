Bareilly violence: Allahabad HC to hear Tauqir Raza’s bail plea on Feb 24

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, February 17, fixed February 24 as the next date of hearing on the bail application of Maulana Tauqir Raza in connection with the Bareilly violence case.

The order was passed by Justice Ashutosh Srivastava while hearing Raza’s bail plea.

According to the prosecution, on September 26 last year, Raza had called upon members of a particular community to assemble at Islamiya Inter College in Bareilly.

Despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) being in force, around 500 people allegedly gathered and proceeded from Maulana Azad Inter College towards Shyamganj Chauraha.

The crowd, carrying placards and raising provocative slogans, allegedly ignored warnings and persuasion by police personnel deployed at the spot, the prosecution said.

According to the FIR, the situation escalated when some people in the crowd turned aggressive and insisted on moving ahead. It is alleged that brickbats, stones and acid bottles were hurled at the police personnel and gunshots were also fired from within the crowd.

The FIR further states that during the ensuing violence, the clothes of some police personnel were torn and two officers sustained injuries.

The prosecution has alleged that the actions of the mob created an atmosphere of terror in the area, forcing the police to open fire in self-defence after attempts to disperse the crowd failed.

The matter will now be taken up for further hearing on February 24.