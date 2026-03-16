BC student groups protest fee reimbursement delays in Telangana

Hyderabad: Several leaders have demanded that the government immediately release pending fee reimbursement dues for students.

A protest titled “Fee Poru Deeksha” was organised on Sunday, March 15, at Indira Park Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad under the leadership of the BC Students Association, demanding that Rs 10,000 crore be allocated in the state budget for fee reimbursement.

The protest was led by BC Welfare Association National President Jajula Srinivas Goud. Speaking at the event, former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya alleged that the government is deliberately neglecting the issue of student fee reimbursements.

MP Eatala Rajender criticised the government for allegedly threatening college managements instead of clearing the pending student fee dues. He said that students played a crucial role in the movement for Telangana, and it is unfortunate that they are now facing hardships due to unpaid fees.

MLCs Madhusudana Chary and L Ramana, along with former minister Srinivas Goud, accused the Congress government of failing to implement the Kamareddy Declaration and deceiving the public.

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Jajula Srinivas Goud further alleged that while the government is releasing thousands of crores to major contractors, it is neglecting to clear Rs 7,500 crore in fee reimbursement dues owed to underprivileged students.

He warned that if funds are not allocated in the upcoming budget, they will lay siege to the State Assembly.

The protest was attended by several leaders and activists, including CPI leader Narasimha, Tejasa state vice-president Ramesh, MRPS president Naresh Madiga, film director N Shankar, and BC association leaders Gujja Krishna, Ganesh, Satyanarayana, and Shyam, among others.