‘Before BJP..’: Fans react to SRK’s video with Pakistani actress

Mumbai: Art has never truly known borders, and over the years Indian and Pakistani stars have often shared a warm and respectful bond with each other. Fans from both countries have witnessed several memorable collaborations and interactions between celebrities. However, relations between the two nations became tense following the Uri attack in 2016, the Pulwama attack in 2019, and the Pahalgam attack in 2025.

Despite the political tensions, old videos and photos featuring Indian and Pakistani celebrities continue to resurface online and leave fans emotional. One such clip that is now going viral features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, actress Kajol, and Pakistani television host and actress Sanam Jung.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol had appeared on the popular Pakistani morning show Jago Pakistan Jago in December 2015 during the promotions of their film Dilwale. The interview, hosted by Sanam Jung, took place in Dubai and quickly became one of the most talked-about cross-border entertainment moments at the time.

Now, in May 2026, a clip from that interview has resurfaced online and is once again winning hearts on social media. In the viral video, Sanam Jung can be seen getting visibly nervous and starstruck in front of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Admitting that she felt overwhelmed by the presence of the Bollywood superstars, Sanam struggled to continue the segment smoothly.

Seeing her nervousness, Shah Rukh Khan lightened the mood with his signature humour and playful nature. The actor jokingly helped Sanam with her lines and tried to make her feel comfortable on camera, leaving everyone on the set laughing. The wholesome interaction has now become a nostalgic moment for fans from both countries.

As the clip went viral again, social media users flooded the comments section with emotional reactions. One user wrote, “Before BJP hate propaganda, everything was normal.” Another commented, “Waqai woh bhi kya din thay.” A fan also wrote, “I wish Pakistani aur Indians aisy hi rehte,” while another added, “Wah… those days have lost.” One Instagram user wrote, “Pakistan and India without politics.” Another wrote, “We were so close to peace man.”



