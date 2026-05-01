Bengal: EC orders repolling at 15 booths in South 24 Parganas district on May 2

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, May 1, ordered a repoll at 15 polling stations spread across two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, declaring the votes cast at those booths on April 29 void and fixing May 2 as the date for fresh polling.

In a communiqué addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, the ECI said the decision was taken on the basis of reports received from the returning officers and observers of 142-Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and 143-Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency.

The fresh poll, to be held between 7 am and 6 pm, covers 11 polling stations in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour.

A report on complaints relating to the Falta constituency is still awaited. A large number of complaints was received from the constituency.

This is the first time repolling has been ordered in the current round of assembly elections across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. No repolling was recommended after the first phase of the West Bengal polls held on April 23.

The repoll order comes after the second and final phase of West Bengal Assembly elections held on April 29 across 142 constituencies, which recorded a voter turnout of 91.66 per cent. The first phase, held on April 23, had recorded 93.19 per cent – the highest ever in the state.

A total of 3.21 crore electors, including 1.57 crore women and 792 third-gender voters, were eligible to vote across 41,001 webcam-monitored stations, with 2,321 companies of central forces deployed across seven districts.

Results for the 294-seat West Bengal Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be declared on May 4.