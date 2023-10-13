Bengal govt providing all help to those returning from Israel: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that her government is providing help to people from the state who are returning home from war-torn Israel.

Banerjee said she has given necessary instructions in this regard to Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Delhi Resident Commissioner Ujjaini Datta.

She said all costs of the returnees’ accommodation and transportation will be borne by her government.

“Indians/Bengalis are leaving battle-torn Israel and I have asked my Chief Secretary and Delhi Resident Commissioner to extend all possible government assistance, free of cost, to our distressed returnees,” Banerjee posted on X, formerly Twitter.

She said that 53 West Bengal-origin returnees have already reached Delhi on Friday morning.

“The West Bengal government is arranging for their railway tickets back to the state at our cost. Free transit accommodation at Banga Bhavan in Delhi and free local transport will be arranged by us,” she added.

The CM said that 24/7 control rooms have been opened in New Delhi and Kolkata, and help desks made operational at the airports in the two cities.

“We are at your service and call our control rooms for all help,” Banerjee added.

The numbers of the control room at the office of the resident commissioner at Banga Bhavan in New Delhi are 011-2371-0362 and 011-2372-1991, while the one at the state secretariat Nabanna is 033 2214-3526.