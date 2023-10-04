Bengal school job case: ED summons Abhishek Banerjee’s wife next week

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned Rujiri Narula Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress national general secretary and party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, for questioning in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

She has been asked to reach ED’s office at central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata next week. Already the central agency has summoned Abhishek Banerjee’s parents, Lata Banerjee and Amit Banerjee, for questioning in this connection this week. Both of them were summoned as directors of a corporate entity, whose name surfaced during the course of investigation in the school job.

Incidentally, ED’s summon to Rujiri Narula Banerjee has been on the same day when a crucial hearing has been scheduled at the Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar on a petition filed by Abhishek Banerjee seeking clarification on the September 29 order of the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on the ED probe in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case.

Also Read Trinamool outlines agitation in Bengal against Delhi Police action

In her order on September 29, Justice Amrita Sinha directed ED that their scheduled investigation process should not be hampered at any cost and for the sake of carrying forward the investigation, the central agency will have the liberty to take any step as per legal provisions.

Till the time the report was filed, there was no message from anyone from Trinamool Congress or Rujiri Narula Banerjee’s associates on whether she would be appearing at the central agency office to honour the summons.

Abhishek Banerjee was supposed to be present at ED’s Salt Lake office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata for questioning in relation to the school job case on Tuesday. Though Banerjee had made it clear through an X (formerly Twitter) message that he will not be present at the central agency office owing to his political preoccupation, he had not given any written intimation to ED.

Incidentally, while ED has given an option to Banerjee for appearance at its office on Wednesday, the hearing on the fresh petition by Banerjee will also come up on the same day.