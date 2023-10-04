Trinamool outlines agitation in Bengal against Delhi Police action

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Wednesday outlined a blueprint for a massive protest demonstration throughout West Bengal against the Delhi Police action on their MPs and MLAs when they were at a sit-in-demonstration at Krishi Bhavan in the national capital.

The main part of the agitation programme will be the ‘March to Raj Bhavan’ in Kolkata on Thursday, according to the state municipal affairs & urban development minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Firhad Hakim.

“Each of our party councilors in KMC has been advised to arrange at least 2,000 party legislators and lead them to the gates of Raj Bhavan on Thursday afternoon,” Hakim said.

Already, the Trinamool Congress activists in different districts of West Bengal have started protest demonstrations since Tuesday night against the Delhi Police action at Krishi Bhavan. The Youth Trinamool Congress , the youth wing of the party, issued a statement on Wednesday, outlining their agitation programme.

“Union minister of state for rural development Sadvi Niranjan, refused to meet the leaders, including our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as well as the deprived and affected beneficiaries. Despite our leaders’ continuous requests, the minister made them wait and then escaped from the office. There will be block- level demonstrations throughout the state against the heinous action by the Delhi Police on Tuesday night on Wednesday, where the effigies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union agriculture minister Giriraj Singh will be burnt. On Thursday, there will be the ‘March to Raj Bhavan’ agitation,” the statement read.

On Tuesday evening, the Trinamool Congress leaders held a dharna at the Union Rural Development Ministry over central funds in Delhi.

The Trinamool Congress claimed that the Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti refused to meet them saying she would not meet more than five representatives.

However, the Minister tweeted, “Today 02:30 hours was wasted. I left the office at 08:30 while waiting for the Trinamool MPs. According to my information, the delegation of Trinamool MPs and Bengal ministers had taken an appointment in the office at 06:00,” the Minister tweeted.