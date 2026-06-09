Bengal women detained in Thane despite valid citizenship docs

Three women and a child from West Bengal are being held in a Thane detention centre on allegations of being illegal Bangladeshi nationals, with police claiming their documents, including passports, which require police verification, and Aadhaar cards, are forged.

All India Majlis Ettehad Ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) women youth president Rubina Amar Patel, who flagged the case after receiving information from local sources, said the party reached out to the police station in the women’s locality in West Bengal, which confirmed they are residents there.

Despite this, Thane police have refused to release them, insisting the documents are fake and stating they will cross-verify.

“These are documents that even the Supreme Court cannot deny as proof of Indian citizenship. The police have taken them away claiming they are forged and are saying they will cross-verify,” Patel said.

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The case is part of a broader pattern of Bengali-speaking Muslims being detained across states on suspicion of being undocumented Bangladeshi nationals. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned such detentions as illegal, noting that police have no authority to hold people solely on the basis of language or appearance.

Thane police’s response to Siasat Daily’s request for comment was awaited at the time of publication.