Bengaluru: 2 days post launch by PM Modi, metro station floods

Severe rains in Bengaluru Friday evening caused flooding at the Nallurhalli metro station, only two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 13.71-kilometre phase II of the Bengaluru Metro.

The PM inaugurated the new metro line, which runs from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapuram, on Saturday. It costed Rs. 4,249 crore to construct.

Many Twitter users posted images and videos of the flooded Nallurhalli metro station.

This is not the first time that such development has occurred post-inauguration by the Prime Minister. The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in Karnataka, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated in March, was inundated just six days later after heavy rains in the state’s Ramanagara region.

Also Read Bengaluru citizens invite PM Modi to take a look at bad state of infra

Inside the brand new Nallurhalli Metro station.



Water on the platform as well near the ticketing counter. @cpronammametro one rain, and water has seeped inside fully. pic.twitter.com/HhJFt8aQkw — Whitefield Rising (@WFRising) April 4, 2023

Several disgruntled passengers reacted angrily to the authorities, questioning if the metro system was ready for use.

Also Read Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway launched by PM Modi 6 days ago now flooded

Inside the brand new Nallurhalli Metro station.



Water on the platform as well near the ticketing counter.



One light rain, and water has seeped inside fully. What will happen in rainy season?



Was incomplete metro innaugrated only for PM to get 2 mins of headlines? pic.twitter.com/T10qxWKnFN — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) April 5, 2023

This is what one can expect when metro stations are opened in hurry without properly completing the works.. — Shanoj Devassy (@shanojdevassy) April 4, 2023

During the downpour on Tuesday evening, flight services and traffic in Bengaluru were disrupted. Fourteen aircrafts were diverted and many more were delayed due to significant flooding on the outskirts of the city, where the Kempegowda International Airport is located.

This development adds to the election heat that the state is currently going through with the incumbent BJP, Congress and the JD(S) going at loggerheads against each other.