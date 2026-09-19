Bengaluru metro passengers face long queues for security checks

Bengaluru: Passengers using Bengaluru’s Namma Metro are facing long queues at several stations, with commuters reportedly spending 20 to 30 minutes waiting for baggage checks before entering the stations.

The problem has been particularly noticeable on the Purple Line connecting Whitefield with Challaghatta. Major stations, including Baiyappanahalli, Benniganahalli and Whitefield, have witnessed long queues during peak hours, leaving office-goers and students struggling to reach their destinations on time.

Passengers said the queues at some stations extend from the entry gates to the skywalks outside. The situation is reportedly more severe between 7 am and 10 am and again from 4 pm to 7 pm, when passenger movement increases significantly.

Namma Metro has emerged as a preferred mode of transport for thousands of Bengaluru residents, particularly IT and other private-sector employees and students. Many commuters rely on the metro to avoid traffic congestion and reach offices and educational institutions on time.

However, passengers have raised concerns over the availability of adequate security personnel and baggage-screening machines at busy stations. They said the shortage of staff and limited screening facilities were contributing to delays at station entrances.

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Commuters have urged the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to deploy additional personnel and screening machines during peak hours. They said the security checks were necessary but should be organised in a manner that does not result in prolonged waiting.

BMRCL senior public relations officer Yashwant Chouhan said the corporation had taken note of complaints from passengers.

“We have received complaints from passengers and have instructed station controllers to submit a report so that immediate action can be taken. Once the reports are received, additional staff and other arrangements will be made to resolve the issue at the earliest,” he said.

Passengers are now awaiting action from BMRCL, particularly at stations experiencing heavy footfall during morning and evening peak hours.