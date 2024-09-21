Bengaluru student caught recording video in ladies washroom, arrested

A 21-year-old engineering student was arrested after he allegedly placed a mobile in the women’s washroom in Bengaluru’s Kumbalgudu area. The accused identified as Kushal is a seventh-semester student in computer science at a private college.

He entered the ladies’ washroom at around 10:30 am on Friday, September 21, locked himself in, and activated the mobile camera, placing it in the adjacent toilet to record.

However, his phone rang up 15 minutes later alerting the woman who was inside the adjacent toilet. She confronted Kushal who refused to open the door. The other women alerted the college authorities and dragged him to the principal’s office.

Following the agitation, the college management alerted the police. However, Kushal was roughed up by the students before being handed over to authorities.

The Kumbalgudu police arrested Kushal and seized his mobile phone discovering two additional videos that were sent to the forensic department for analysis.

“We are yet to analyse the data on the phone to ascertain if he was doing this for a long time,” police said. A case has been booked under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the BNS and IT Act.

Further investigations are underway.

