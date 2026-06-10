Bengaluru’s garbage crisis worsens as black spots surge to 5,445

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is once again grappling with a mounting garbage crisis, with heaps of uncollected waste piling up across several parts of the city, raising concerns among residents and civic activists. The problem has intensified with the onset of the monsoon, as unattended garbage is emitting a foul smell and creating unhygienic conditions in residential and commercial areas.

Residents complain that garbage collection services have become highly irregular over the past two months, forcing many households to store waste for extended periods. In several localities, accumulated waste has spilled onto roads, creating inconvenience for pedestrians and motorists alike.

The situation has become particularly alarming as rainwater mixes with decomposing garbage, leading to severe odour and an increase in mosquito breeding. Citizens allege that waste collection vehicles are either arriving infrequently or skipping certain areas altogether, prompting some residents to dump garbage on roadsides.

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Ironically, civic authorities had deployed marshals to monitor cleanliness and prevent littering. However, residents claim that enforcement has been ineffective, with little action being taken against indiscriminate dumping of waste in public places.

According to data available on the city’s garbage monitoring portal, the number of active garbage “black spots” has risen sharply from around 3,200 a month ago to 5,445 currently. The steep increase has triggered fears that Bengaluru’s reputation as the “Garden City” could once again be overshadowed by recurring waste management problems.

Sources indicate that several factors have contributed to the worsening crisis. Experts point to delays in finalising waste collection contracts, a shortage of tipper vehicles and sanitation workers, irregular staff availability, delays in salary payments and frequent breakdowns of garbage transportation vehicles.

Residents have urged civic authorities to take immediate corrective measures and ensure regular waste collection before the situation deteriorates further. Civic groups have also called for stronger monitoring mechanisms and accountability to address the growing problem.

With public frustration mounting and black spots increasing across the city, pressure is building on authorities to restore an efficient waste management system and prevent a larger public health concern during the rainy season.