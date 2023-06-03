‘Beware of scams’: Mahzooz warns of fraudulent websites

Abu Dhabi: Mahzooz, the United Arab Emirates’ leading weekly draw, urged citizens and residents to be wary of online scammers that have reportedly been using its name.

Mahzooz team, in an email sent to its participants, said that some websites are now “replicating” its official site.

In the advisory, Mahzooz shared precautionary measures for participants.

Use only the official Mahzooz website. Do not visit or transact with any other websites claiming affiliation.

Make sure you are on our correct website domain before clicking on a link.

Never provide personal information such as passwords, credit card details or financial information on any website other than Mahzooz’s official website.

It reminded users that the platform will “never request sensitive information outside of the official website or official communication channel.”

Mahzooz is a weekly live drawing where people win cash prizes by making predictions and matching combinations.